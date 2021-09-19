Give Your Pet One of These Louisiana Inspired Names

Most of us could not imagine going through life without a pet. Whether you are a hamster person, or love dogs, or consider your kitty your BFF, we know how important pets are to our lives. And we have such great services in Louisiana that help our furry friends. If you are ever looking for a way to volunteer your time or resources, be sure and check out the amazing work that the Louisiana SPCA does in the Bayou State. Watch the video below to get an idea about the kind of work they do to keep our pets safe, happy and healthy.

And they are at the forefront for providing services and emergency funds for shelter, food, and lifesaving medical care to pets who have been affected by Hurricane Ida, and throughout hurricane season in Louisiana.

One of the things I've always loved about living in Louisiana is the pride our citizens take in our unique heritage, and how they love to show off our Louisiana pride! So many people I know have named their pets with Louisiana in mind. And we have a lot of inspiration, sha! Below are some of my favorite Louisiana inspired names, and to be honest, we've used a couple in my family throughout the years. Thanks to the folks at Northshore Parent for the help, and be sure and let us know in the comments if you furry friend has a name inspired by the great state of Louisiana.

Abita - a town, and also a pretty delicious beer

Bacchus - who wouldn't want to be named after one of our most famous Mardi Gras krewes?

Beignet - light and fluffy, just like your kitty

Boudin - this is perfect for the south Louisiana dogs, y'all

Boudreaux - another tip of the hat to south Louisiana, and a very Cajun last name

Brees - he might not be our Saints quarterback anymore, but Drew has still captured a lot of hearts around the state for his amazing loyalty to Louisiana and New Orleans

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Chicory - Louisiana's traditional coffee

Cypress - like the trees that are abundant in the Atchafalaya Basin

Deuce - the running back who played eight seasons for the New Orleans Saints

Dixie - a sweet tip of the hat to our beloved south

Endymion - one of the famous Mardi Gras krewes in New Orleans

Flambeaux - the traditional torch carriers in Mardi Gras parades

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Gris Gris - a voodoo charm to ward off evils

Gumbo - Louisiana's favorite comfort food

Hoda Catby - honoring the NBC morning show host who is a NOLA native

Jax - the beer that was made in New Orleans for decades

Lafayette - the Hub City

Laveau - voodoo queen Marie

Lulu - sweet southern name

Louis - honoring our famous jazz musician Mr. Armstrong

Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Magnolia - fragrant blooms on our abundant Louisiana trees

Marigny - the famous New Orleans neighborhood

Mignon - custom jewelry line that takes it's inspiration from our beautiful Louisiana culture and traditions

Nyx - all female Mardi Gras krewe in New Orleans

Nola - abbreviation for New Orleans Louisiana

Payton - recognizing the NFL Hall of Fame member who is a New Orleans native

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Remoulade - a tasty sauce used for seafood

Rouge - the red stick, also known as our state capitol

Roux - everyone in south Louisiana should know how to make one of these

Saint - Who Dat, baby

Satchmo - nickname for Louis Armstrong

St Charles - a parish in Louisiana

Sazerac - a famous Louisiana cocktail

Tchoup - shortened term for the famous Tchoupitoulas street in NOLA

VooDoo - a religion, a vibe, a spell

Zulu - the famous Mardi Gras krewe in New Orleans