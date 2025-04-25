CARENCRO, La. (KPEL News) — One of Louisiana’s most trusted retailers for rural living is stepping into a new space — and if you’re a pet owner or livestock caretaker, it’s one worth paying attention to.

Entering the pet care business might not be a bad idea for Tractor Supply, considering how many folks across our state—especially in rural parishes—would love to have more access to supplies for their livestock and pets. Here's how it's going down.

Tractor Supply Rx: A New Way to Get Animal Meds

Tractor Supply Company, which operates more than 50 stores across Louisiana, has officially launched Tractor Supply Rx, a digital pet and animal pharmacy platform. According to RetailDive.com, this new service allows customers to order prescription medications online or through in-store support, making it easier than ever to manage your animals’ healthcare needs.

This pharmacy rollout builds on the company’s acquisition of Allivet, an established online pet pharmacy that has now been fully integrated into the Tractor Supply experience. Whether you're treating your dog for allergies or managing long-term medication for your horses, Tractor Supply Rx is designed to make it more convenient — and more affordable.

Loyalty Perks and Trusted Pricing

One of the standout features of Tractor Supply Rx is the price-match guarantee, ensuring you're getting competitive pricing on meds for your pets or farm animals. And if you’re a Neighbor’s Club member, you'll even rack up loyalty points on pharmacy purchases — just like you would with feed, tools, or tack.

Rob Mills, Tractor Supply’s Chief Technology, Digital and Strategy Officer, says the new platform aims to deliver “seamless, trusted access to the best value in medications and the expert guidance needed to help their pets and animals thrive.”

A Big Win for Louisiana’s Rural Families

From poultry farms in the Delta to family pets in downtown Lafayette, Tractor Supply Rx is shaping up to be a game-changer for Louisiana residents. Whether it’s cattle, cats, goats, or golden retrievers, Louisiana animal owners now have a more direct line to prescriptions and reliable guidance.

With over 50 Tractor Supply stores spread across the state — including in Acadiana, Ruston, Baton Rouge, and Lake Charles — this new service means rural Louisiana families and hobby farmers don’t have to rely on hard-to-find or overpriced medication sources.