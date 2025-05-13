In Louisiana, you can not have an endangered or exotic animal as a pet, so we can't just decide to buy a tiger and keep it in the backyard, but what about something calmer? For example, the llama.

Llamas=Love. Llamas are lovable. How cute would a llama look in your front yard, just smiling its cute little smile and batting those beautiful lashes at all the kids that pass by?

Successful Farming points out that llamas actually love hugs.

Check out this therapy llama hugging a cancer patient:

Cancer Patient Gets to Hug Llama Photo by John Moore/Getty Images loading...

What's not to love about an animal from the camel family? According to A—Z Animals, they are from the camelid family.

It's like have a mini camel (minus the humps, of course) in your yard!

Don't Mistreat Your Llama: Follow These Simple Guidelines

They are adorable, cuddly, and sociable as long as you treat them right! Later in this article, we'll share more about Berserk Llama Syndrome from Taylorsville Veterinary Clinic.

Llama Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images loading...

We have consulted the appropriate government officials to determine whether or not someone can own a llama as a pet in Lafayette. They have assured me that they will extensively research the issue to decide whether it's allowed.

Now, typically, a llama is considered a livestock animal, so I may not be able to have one as a pet without a permit.

But while waiting on specifics, why not share the great things known about these beautiful creatures?

What You Should Know About Llamas

According to History Timelines, the Llama was domesticated in South America about 4,000 years ago. They were used and still are today as pack animals.

The animals were used for transportation, wool, and meat. They were also used, and still are today, in the Andes Mountains. The Incas even used them.

The llama was not known in North America until the 1800s, and then it was not known outside of exotic animal attractions. Once those in America discovered them for their remarkable ability as pack animals and their shaggy, coarse fur, they started to make their way into other parts of the country.

What's The Difference Between Llamas and Alpacas?

There are llamas and alpacas, and while they resemble one another, they are different.

Here's a picture of an Alpaca. See? He is smaller than a Llama:

Alpaca Farmer Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images loading...

Those in the industry explain that the llama is a taller creature with a more pronounced snout.

The fur is also different. Alpacas have a finer texture to their fur, which is much more in demand.

Llama Care: What You Need To Know

Llamas can be aggressive! This is no joke. Here is a video from Goat Daddy's explaining one reason why llamas can be aggressive:

There is Berserk Llama Syndrome! Yikes! So, what causes it?

Taylorsville Vet has the information about Berserk Llama Syndrome. The above video talks about bottle feeding when the llama is a baby, but what else could be happening?

They say some of the causes include:

Lack of Proper Socialization

Improper Treatment

What Do Llamas Do During Berserk Llama Syndrome?

Spit

Scream

Kick

Why Do Llamas Spit?

Fright

Being Very Mad

Peru Trekking, Woman with Baby Llama Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images loading...

In fact, according to Taylorsville Vet, you have to be mostly hands-off with cria (baby llamas):

If you pet a baby llama too much, it will begin to think of you as another llama, although a strange-looking one. That seems lovely, doesn’t it? The trouble is that your wooly pal will think you’re just another llama and treat you that way. Llama communication includes spitting, yelling, and kicking.

They basically say you have to find the sweet spot between caring for them and getting them used to the basics of care and what is expected, without giving them too much attention.

Vacationers Trek With Lamas In German Alps Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images loading...

Learn The Llama Language!

They recommend lots of research if you are getting a baby llama because they have their own language! In fact, if you stare too long at some llamas, they will get aggressive with you! That sounds like a bar in Louisiana on a Saturday night!

Finally, What Was I Able To Find Out About Lafayette, Louisiana?

After speaking with Caylee Deshotels at Lafayette Consolidated Government, she was kind enough to contact Shelley Delahoussaye at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center.

Here is what Delahoussaye has to say about owning a llama as a pet in Lafayette:

Llamas can be considered livestock.

Llamas can also be considered "exotic pets," although they are commonly kept as companion animals.

LCG doesn't have any laws regarding exotic animals.

LCG does have rules regarding livestock. Livestock must have an enclosure that is 75 feet from every establishment.

The livestock must be kept in sanitary conditions.

The livestock must be on at least two acres if you are inside the city limits.

These laws are great laws, but I won't be able to get a llama! Bummer! I don't have two acres of property in the city limits, but if I can ever afford a big property or a move to the country, my llama dreams could come true!

The rules are excellent because they make sure that if you have an animal, you take really good care of it and provide it with enough space so that it will be happy. I think most people would agree that's the right thing to do.