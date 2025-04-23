CARENCRO, La. (KPEL News) — Walmart is going all in on Louisiana, with the retail giant planning to remodel 35 stores across the state this year—including locations in Acadiana.

It's all part of a nationwide investment to improve the shopping experience, retain workers, and deepen ties to the communities it serves, the company said in a press release Wednesday.

These updates come as part of a larger effort that includes more than 650 store remodels nationwide in 2025. Here in Louisiana, that includes stores in Crowley and Carencro, giving Acadiana shoppers something new to look forward to.

What to Expect at Remodeled Stores

Walmart says shoppers in Louisiana will notice bolder signage, expanded merchandise displays, and a layout that’s easier to navigate. The retail giant is also enhancing its pharmacy areas with wider aisles, private screening rooms, and more discreet checkout spaces. Online order pickup and delivery will also expand to meet rising demand.

According to Walmart, these changes are designed to make stores more functional for everyday shoppers and to reflect the evolving expectations of customers who want both in-person and digital convenience.

Walmart’s Economic Footprint in Louisiana

According to its website, Walmart currently operates 137 retail units across Louisiana, employing more than 36,000 people. That includes 88 Supercenters, 33 Neighborhood Markets, and 14 Sam’s Clubs. According to Walmart, the company supports over 28,000 Louisiana jobs through local suppliers and invested more than $502 million with those suppliers in 2024 alone.

The company also says it donated over $21 million to Louisiana nonprofits and community organizations last year and contributed more than 11 million pounds of food to area food banks—equivalent to about 9.2 million meals.

In Acadiana, where Walmart has a strong presence, those numbers reflect a significant investment not just in retail, but in the region’s broader economic health.

Associates at the Center

Walmart is also focusing on its workers. In March, more than 20,000 hourly employees across Louisiana received performance bonuses. According to Walmart, three out of every four frontline managers in the state began as hourly employees.

Associates also receive benefits like company-paid college degrees, 401(k) matches, 20 free therapy sessions, paid time off, and more—making the company one of Louisiana’s largest and most competitive employers.

Looking Ahead

While big-box retailers across the country face an increasingly digital future, Walmart’s investment in physical store upgrades is a bet on the staying power of in-person shopping. And with two stores in Acadiana among those getting a facelift, Lafayette-area residents will see that investment up close.

The remodel and refocus might just be coming at the right time. While Walmart is one of several major companies that have been meeting with the Trump administration over tariffs, many consumers are still worried about inflation and prices.

