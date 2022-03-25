More Sexual Harassment Charges for LSU Football

Barely a day into his first spring football practice, new LSU head football coach Brian Kelly already has a controversy on his hands. At a news conference on Thursday, Kelly was asked about the status of running backs coach and associate head coach Frank Wilson, whose name was recently added to the sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against the university in early 2021 by former Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis.

What are Sharon Lewis' Claims?

Lewis, who handled football recruiting and alumni relations for more than ten years, filed the suit last spring, charging that she was forced out of her job after reporting that female student workers under her supervision had been sexually harassed by ex-coach Les Miles.

Coach Kelly Responds and Stands Up for His Assistant

Kelly however, played the no-comment card, saying, “We know of no lawsuit that has been filed regarding those allegations that were made, so his status here is unchanged.”

Though Wilson’s job is safe for now, LSU administrators are certainly aware that Lewis amended her lawsuit earlier this month, charging that Wilson exposed himself to her and harassed another female employee.

This Lawsuit Goes Back to the Les Miles Era

Lewis' suit claims that the incident occurred in 2013 when Wilson was a member of Miles’ staff. The suit says she reported it to two other LSU Associate Athletic Directors, but there was no investigation and no action was taken.

Despite claiming no knowledge of Lewis expanded charges, Kelly nonetheless defended the man many consider one of the country's top recruiters. "It does not affect Frank Wilson and the person that we know,” Kelly said. “And we stand behind him firmly as a member of our staff.”

