Watch Millions of Mosquitos Form Terrifying Mosquito Tornado [Video]

We certainly know about mosquitos in Louisiana, but I don't think I've ever seen a swarming mosquito tornado coming at me like the one in this video. My skin is itching just watching this.

The mosquito tornado happened this past weekend in the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia.

Entomologist Lyudmila Lobkova tells The Siberian Times “These are male mosquitoes swarming around one of several females in order to mate — there is nothing wrong with this”.

"There's nothing wrong with this" is good to hear because it looks like some sort of biblical plague.

Part of what has caused this nightmare-inducing mosquito tornado is the weather.

Brobible.com reports warmer weather is causing mosquitos to live longer, leading to the situation we see in this video of male mosquitos frantically competing to mate with female mosquitos.

It's also comforting to know that swarms of flying insects like this aren't a new phenomenon. In 2019 the National Weather Service caught massive swarms of dragonflies swarming over Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.