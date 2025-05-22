Highlights:

West Nile virus confirmed in mosquito samples in New Orleans

Spray missions planned for multiple East Bank neighborhoods

Health officials urge residents to take common-sense precautions

Virus most dangerous for the elderly and immunocompromised

West Nile Virus Detected in Louisiana: What Officials Are Doing to Protect You

Mosquito control crews are hitting New Orleans streets after virus activity is confirmed on the East Bank.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — The deadly West Nile virus is back in Louisiana, and officials are moving quickly to stop it.

According to Fox 8 News, mosquito samples collected in New Orleans in recent weeks have tested positive for the virus. The city's response has been to launch targeted mosquito spraying missions, which are now scheduled across neighborhoods on the city’s East Bank—specifically areas like Lakeview, Gentilly, Mid-City, and the Lower 9th Ward.

The city plans to spray these neighborhoods starting Wednesday night in an effort to reduce mosquito populations and minimize the risk of further virus spread. Spraying typically happens in the evening, when mosquitoes are most active and outdoor exposure is common.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Here’s What You Can Do Right Now

If you’re in South Louisiana—especially in areas where mosquitoes are already a daily annoyance—this is your cue to take a few extra steps:

Use EPA-approved mosquito repellent (DEET, Picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus all work well)

Cover up with long sleeves and pants when outdoors

Dump out standing water around your home (bird baths, buckets, planters)

Double-check that window and door screens are sealed and intact

Istock Istock loading...

While no human cases have been reported yet this year, officials say the presence of West Nile virus in mosquitoes is a sign the risk is rising. The virus is most dangerous for older adults and those with weakened immune systems.

Why This Matters Beyond New Orleans

If you’re reading from Lafayette, New Iberia, or anywhere else in Acadiana, don’t tune this out. West Nile virus has shown up in parishes across South Louisiana in recent years, and the conditions we’re seeing this summer are ripe for mosquito activity.

Mosquito control efforts may expand if testing shows additional areas are affected, but in the meantime, individual prevention is the most important line of defense.

We'll continue tracking mosquito surveillance and public health updates as summer unfolds. Stay safe, stay cool—and if you're swatting already, it might be time to break out the bug spray.