Mosquitoes In Calcasieu Parish Test Positive For West Nile Virus

A recent batch of mosquitoes collected by the Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control have tested positive to be carrying the West Nile Virus.

The CDC says that most people who are infected by the virus will not develop any symptoms, however, 1 in 5 people will get sick.

About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with febrile illness due to West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. - CDC

Humans and horses can successfully contract the virus via mosquito bites. The first case of the West Nile Virus was reported in Uganda in 1937. Since then the virus has spread globally.

Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control Manager, Scott Harrington, spoke with KPLC and cautioned SWLA residents to play it safe outside. He went on to say that the peak of mosquito activity in our area is in the months of July and August.

Other tips to help combat these flying vampires are to wear long sleeves and pants when possible when going outside, especially in the woods, and to spray mosquito repellent on your skin and clothes. It's also critical that you eliminate mosquito breeding grounds around your home.

