If you're going to be spending $3.25 million on a home, you're going to want to make sure that you've got a little something for everyone who will be staying there, right?

Well, this home for sale at 1620 Jenkins Road in Duson, Louisiana, may just have that.

A home that took several years to build, it features a number of guest rooms, large living and kitchen spaces, a pool house, and some unique features in several of the rooms, this house could be yours for that price. Or, you can just stare in awe at the interior design of this spacious Duson mansion.

Check it this home, inspired by European architecture, comes with eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, multiple ovens in a chef-inspired kitchen, and a pool house with a full gym. And don't even get us started on the full salon in the main house.

The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Duson, Louisiana There is a home in Duson listed for $3,250,000. Inside are some of the most uniquely decorated rooms you'll find in south Louisiana. Take a look for yourself and see if you'd be interested.

So, with the property now being up for sale, are you interested? If not, check out some of the other real estate available in the area. And, while you're at it, check out the house still at the top of the market in Lafayette.