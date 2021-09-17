Incredible Listener Submitted Myrtles Plantation Ghost Photos and More [Photos]

Louisiana is no slouch when it comes to haunts. From the recent photos submitted by area listeners, Acadiana is no slouch when it comes to capturing these ghosts and spirits in photos!

A few weeks ago we showed you the amazing photo that a Lafayette nurse took while on a tour at The Myrtles Plantation with her family.

Jamie Lancon By Permission

If you missed that story, see more pictures and find out more HERE.

After that story began getting shared on social media, many people from around Acadiana began sending us photos of interesting, unexplained things they had taken at The Myrtles Plantation and other locations.

The more pictures were sent to us, the more we couldn't believe what we were seeing.

We'll start with some amazing pictures submitted to us by Victoria Francisco.

Victoria Francisco By Permission

Victoria, also a Registered Nurse at Our Lady of Lourdes, took these photos during a day tour at The Myrtles Plantation. After looking at the pictures she took, she was shocked at what she saw in some of the photos.

We were pretty shocked too!

Above each photo is Victoria's explanation about what she believes is going on.

"These 2 light beings are who we believe to be Chloe and a small child. This photo was taken prior to seeing the actual ghost."

Victoria Francisco By Permission

"The lady with the turban is who we believe to be Chloe. She is a ghost, she was not actually there lol, she only appeared in the mirror photo that we took. It looks as if she’s carrying a person. She was the assigned slave that governed the children of the home."

Victoria Francisco By Permission

In the last photo Victoria sent us, you can see something that looks like a face in the window. It's certainly odd when you consider how everything in the window is washed out by sunlight except for a few curious spots.

Victoria Francisco By Permission

The picture below was sent to us by Christian Lane Mullins. The photo is of a tour group facing one of the mirrors at The Myrtles Plantation. You see everyone on the tour at the bottom of the photograph and someone else on the staircase.

The issue here is, no one is allowed on the stairs during tours. In fact, if I remember correctly, the stairs are even roped off to prevent anyone from going upstairs.

Submitted By Christian Lane Mullins Via Facebook

Nikki Reeves sent this picture below of the same mirror above from her day tour at The Myrtles. Obviously, the lighting and angle are different, but the creepiness isn't.

In the upper right-hand corner, you see an imprint of a face that looks a lot like the famous Chloe, or at least the photos we've all seen.

Submitted By Nikki Reeves Via Facebook

Below are a couple of pictures from a handful sent to us by Allyson Stokes. In this home, a farmhouse built in 1870 in Vermilion Parish, things just suddenly appear out of thin air. Luckily, she's has been able to catch a few curious things in pictures.

In doing research on the farmhouse, it been has confirmed that there have been deaths in the house, and even a funeral in the living room in 1952.

The first photo below shows something oddly materializing out of nowhere.

Allyson Stokes Submitted Via Facebook

The photo below is super interesting. At first, I didn't really see anything. I had the picture up on my computer and walked down the hall to get some water and when I walked back into my office, from across the room it made sense. There's the face of what looks like a man wearing a black hat. If you don't see it, back up and look at it from a distance!

Allyson Stokes Submitted Via Facebook

Below is a picture Kyle Daigle posted to our Facebook page when we shared the original Myrtles Plantation story.

You clearly see a man walking across the courtyard at The Myrtles Plantation, but what is following him?

You can see a shoe, a leg, and what seems to be a skirt, but the rest of whomever it is isn't there.

Submitted By Kyle Daigle Via Facebook

This next photo was posted to our Facebook page by Kara Broussard Judice. In the reflection in the glass of the door you can see a face, tilted to the side at a strange angle.

As you can see, the face in the reflection doesn't appear to be attached to a body, a body that would surely show up in the reflection if it were someone standing there taking the picture.

The first time I looked I thought "Nah, that's just a reflection of someone in the glass". However the more I look at it, the stranger it gets.

You be the judge!

Submitted By Kara Broussard Judice Via Facebook

Hope you enjoyed these fun, creepy pictures. Do you have pictures of something you can't explain? Please, send them to us. We'd love to see them!