Viral Video of Alleged ‘Ghost’ Attacking Family’s Dog Gets Stranger the More You See it [Watch]

A woman on TikTok has posted a video of what she alleges is a ghost attacking one of her dogs, and honestly...the video gets stranger the more you watch it. Is it a case of paranormal animal abuse or a dog freaked out because she passed a little gas?

Ghost Attacking Dog TikTok Shannyfantg Via TikTok loading...

Tara Green, shannyfantg on TikTok has posted a video of what she says is proof of recent paranormal activity in her home.

In one of her latest videos, as both of her dogs are in their kennels, something curious happens with one of the dogs, and it was all caught on one of her home security cameras.

From Green's TikTok -

"Sorry for the obnoxious barking at the beginning. Watch my black dog. Ghost takes her collar off in her crate."

Shannyfantg Via TikTok Shannyfantg Via TikTok loading...

Video Of Ghost Attacking Dog

When the video starts you see and hear both dogs obviously upset about something and barking up a storm.

No big deal, dogs bark, right?

Then, at about the 23-second mark, both dogs suddenly stop, almost as if someone has walked into the room and they think they're in trouble for causing such a ruckus.

The black dog on the right then starts looking around his cage a bit in silence. Again, almost behaving like he's keeping a worried eye on someone, or something.

Ears up, on alert, but no one is in the room, seemingly.

Then, at the 39-second mark, things get pretty interesting.

The black dog on the right turns her head and then suddenly, her collar comes unbuckled as it appears that something is picking him up while trying to remove the collar.

The collar then hits the floor of the kennel and the dog begins sniffing it.

Shannyfantg Via TikTok Shannyfantg Via TikTok loading...

After watching this video a few times, there were a couple of interesting things I noticed.

Just before the dog is "attacked", when she turns her head to the right you'll notice her collar becoming unbuckled. It happens directly under her mouth.

Could her turning her head have caused her collar to unbuckle?

Shannyfantg Via TikTok Shannyfantg Via TikTok loading...

The other curious thing is that immediately after the collar begins to unbuckle as the dog turns her head, the collar also lifts up off of her neck in the back. It almost looks as if someone is grabbing it and pulling the collar up.

Or, could it just be a well-timed coincidence caused by the dog turning her neck?

If it wasn't for the dog's odd behavior before the freak-out levitation move, I'd chalk it up to a dog fart. Dogs tend to freak out when they pass gas, and it almost seems like that could be the case here.

Almost.

The Craziest, Funniest Pictures That Prove Acadiana’s Dogs Are The Best