BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — South Louisiana is entering the spotlight once again as four Baton Rouge sisters take on New York City in their new reality TV series.

The Nader sisters, Brooks Nader, Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane's new series 'Love Thy Nader' kicks off Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Freeform, followed by the entire series being available to stream on Hulu the following day.

The Advocate shared insight into what viewers can expect after speaking with the sisters on a Zoom call. Viewers will get to see the Nader sisters transition from Baton Rouge to their SOHO apartment and take them behind the scenes of their modeling and fashion careers.

Brooks Nader, a Sports Illustrated model, shares some insight into growing up in a religious family in South Louisiana: "Growing up in such a strict Christian household, we had a lot of rules," Brooks Nader explains, "The most important rule: Take care of your sisters."

The Nader sisters screened the first three episodes of the season with their parents and said they feel that it authentically captures their current lives, including their weird habits and even awkward moments.

Moving back in with your siblings as an adult comes with its own set of challenges for any family. Still, the Nader sisters welcomed the challenge and say they even invited their filming crew to enjoy a family crawfish boil during filming.

Watch the premiere of 'Love Thy Nader' Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Freeform and get ready to binge the season on Hulu Wednesday.