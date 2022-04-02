In a world where looking good matters, having great nails is a must. But where does one go for the best manicure and pedicure spa treatment in Lafayette? There are so many nail salons and spas, it's almost impossible to narrow the choices to just one salon. How does one know where to go?

You asked the people of Lafayette, "What is the Best Nail Salon in Lafayette?" and see what they say. That's what we did in this online survey of beauty seekers in the Hub City.

Lafayette may be a small town, but women (men too) like to look good. And that means good-looking nails, especially in the summertime. You can have on the most beautiful outfit in the world, but if your nails aren't perfect, you aren't completely dressed.

There are tons of salons and spas in Lafayette. In this survey, we tallied up all Acadiana's votes to come up with Lafayette's Choice: Top 5 Nail Salons in Lafayette.

#5 Serenity Nails

Facebook, Serenity Nails Facebook, Serenity Nails loading...

Serenity Nails is located at 8305 Maurice Ave. #5, Maurice, LA 70555. Call (337)385-2032.

First time here and all the nail techs were nice and friendly very welcoming environment. I like the fact that they give you cards once filled you get a free service of your choice. -Jonquil J.

#4 City Nails

City Nails, Google Maps City Nails, Google Maps loading...

City Nails is located at 122 Arnold Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70506. Call (337) 988-4007.

Awesome and super busy nail salon, even at 11 AM on a Thursday - go figure! This place was such a great find!! Their prices can't be beat. -Katherine M.

#3 Princess Nails

Princess Nails, Google Maps Princess Nails, Google Maps loading...

Princess Nails is located at 4547 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503. Call (337) 989-9243.

I love this place! I started going here to get my nails done 4 years ago when I started college, and I have not let anyone else touch my nails since! They always do a great job, and they are so nice. -Molly L.

#2 Palace Nail Lounge & Spa

Palace Nails, Google Maps Palace Nails, Google Maps loading...

Palace Nail Lounge & Spa is located at 3502 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. Lafayette, LA 70503. Call (337) 524-1413.

The BEST nail salon in town. They have a fun upbeat atmosphere, all of the employees are super friendly, and my nails always look great. They just started doing "hard gel" and I'm HOOKED. It's like a hybrid option between dip and gel. It's thin like gel but durable like dip. -Emily S.

#1 Peter's Nails

Peter's Nails, Facebook Peter's Nails, Facebook loading...

Congratulations to Peter's Nails located at 2207 Kaliste Saloom Rd. in Lafayette LA 70508. Call (337) 991-3700. Peter's Nails has won the top spot in our quest for the top nail salon in Lafayette.

Got a deluxe pedicure and it was relaxing!! Didn't wait at all, they sat me as soon as I walked in. Will definitely be back. Owner was so nice. -Paige N.