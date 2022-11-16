Local Facebook User’s Bold Statement & Challenge to All Women

I came across a Facebook post from my dear friend Anna Romero this week and it touched my heart, enough so, that I felt compelled to share it with you adding a few of my own thoughts as well.

Anna Romero is one of the most beautiful people, inside and out, you will ever meet. If you've ever been inside the lobby of Quality Collision Repair Center you've more than likely seen Anna sitting behind the glass. If that place is open, she's there. She runs the front while her husband Johnny, one of the expert repair professionals, works in the shop area.

Johnny and Anna Romero Anna Romero, Facebook loading...

Both Anna and Johnny are two of the sweetest, kindest, honest, hardest-working people you'll ever meet. And honestly, my life is better because they're in it.

Back to Anna's post on Facebook. I see her picture as I scroll through my Facebook feed while sitting at the kitchen table. I paused when I saw her photo flash by.

As I read what she wrote about herself and how she asked all women to take the #iAmMeChallenge, I thought of how different and how much better the world would be if we had more Anna Romeros in it.

I may not be the prettiest woman. Average is fine, but I'm me. I love to eat (the wrong foods) more than I should. I have emotional scars because I have a history. Some people love me. Some people dislike me (their loss). Some even block and hate me (bless their hearts). I have done good. I have done bad. I sometimes don't get my hair all fancied up. I am random and silly. I don't (at least I try to not) pretend to be someone I'm not. I’m not the smartest, but I’m not dumb. I am who I am. I hope if our paths have crossed, I treated you with kindness and was even good to people that weren’t good to me. If I was unkind and fumbled in the darkness of my confusion, I truly apologize. -Anna Romero, Facebook

I see nothing but 100% beauty when I look at this post. I see a woman with a true heart, a smile that lights up a room and a woman who has EARNED every flaw that a mirror might capture.

I hope Anna's Facebook post helps all women, and men as well, understand how priceless life is and how special YOU are no matter how you look on the outside.

In her post, Anna asks women to step out of their comfort zone.

Ladies, I dare you to put this on your status and share a picture of yourself, WITHOUT A FILTER, if you're proud of who you are! -Anna Romero, Facebook

If you see a beautiful woman, wife, mom and grandmother (like I do) blow up her Facebook page and let her know it.

Ms. Anna, you are pure beauty inside and out. -CJ/KTDY