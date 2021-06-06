Nail Salon Under Fire for Using Live Fish in Fingernail Art

The nail salon industry is a very competitive business. But a successful nail salon establishment can be very lucrative bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars annually. That's why individual nail salons are always trying to outdo the one several blocks away. Everyone wants to go to the most popular salon in town. However, there is one nail salon chain that may have crossed a line. Nail Sunny, a chain that originally started in Russia, is putting live fish in fingernails.

The technique is called "aquarium nails". A nail technician creates a tiny acrylic aquarium that gets attached to a person's fingernail. The technician puts a live fish in the small fingernail aquarium and uses silver glitter polish to complete the nail art. The fish is trapped in the aquarium attached to the end of the fingernail and can't move.

In the video released by Nail Sunny, the fish are taken out of a fishbowl, put in the tiny fingernail aquarium and then placed back into the fishbowl. The company also says, no fish were harmed and all fish were taken back to the pet store. But people are outraged, citing that when a customer leaves the salon with "aquarium nails" those fish are harmed and are not returned to a pet store. Even PETA is upset.

Using animals as if they were nothing more than beauty accessories is sad and stupid. There's no excuse for ripping sensitive fish out of their natural habitats and confining them to tiny, artificial enclosures - let alone ones attached to people's nails. Most people would be horrified to see these little animals floating helplessly in stagnant water. And as there's no way to feed the fish and no way for them to get oxygen, they would inevitably die in a matter of days, if not hours. This establishment must be reported to local authorities for cruelty to animals and its access to social media must be suspended while a full investigation takes place. -PETA