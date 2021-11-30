PETA Launches Fake Website Selling ‘Human Leather’ Clothes

Sometimes, when you're trying to make or prove a point... you get brutally honest. PETA, which stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is no stranger to making an eye-opening argument or point.

This time, PETA is taking aim at Urban Outfitters and other trendy stores for their selling of clothing made from animals and it's jaw dropping.

Here is their latest venture... it's called Urban Outraged.

Yes, you're seeing that correctly. Urban Outraged is a legitimate website that is "selling" clothes made from "genuine human leather", meaning human skin, teeth, and blood accessories. You can find anything on the site that you would find on a clothing site. Dresses, bags, and shoes... like these.

PETA is known for throwing red paint on models, celebrities and fashion designers for wearing authentic fur. They're also known for their 'I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur' campaign, stripping celebrities nude to bring awareness to the brutal fur industry.

The organization is definitely stepping up with the website to get your attention to their cause, even including your passed loved ones. There's a tab on the website that's called Afterlife...

Now, this website is real but you obviously can't buy anything. When you click 'add to cart', it takes you to a website to learn more about the treatment of animals to make these fashion trends.

I, for one, am a fan of their brutal honesty. It's shock advertising to shed light on a real life issue. Others think that this cheapens their cause, that it's mainly theatrics with no true follow through on what they are claiming to care about.

No word on how long the website will be active. Here's my favorite part of the website - they set up fake reviews on products.

PETA always gets people talking. If they could take it from talking to action for their cause, I think they could get some real work done for the animals they are protecting.