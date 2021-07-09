Get our free mobile app

Could PETA put an end to us using our boiling pots in Louisiana? They're trying! Yep, if PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has its way, we can kiss our traditional Louisiana crawfish boils goodbye.

Louisiana is known for two things... It's hospitality and its food! There's nothing like gathering around a steaming hot pile of crawfish complete with corn and potatoes to bring people together. Did you know that several countries have actually banned the boiling of crustaceans like crawfish, shrimp, and lobster over concerns for their health and well-being? It's true. I know there always seems to be one stray crawfish making a run for it at Mudbug Madness, but I'm pretty sure it's just a mudbug making a dash. It's not like he knows his brothers are boiling, right?

So, why do we boil shellfish live? It's because it reduces the risk of severe food poisoning and possibly even death. That sounds like a good reason to me!

According to PETA, shellfish, namely lobsters, aren't so different from us. They say science has proven that they feel pain and have a full array of senses... and that being kept in a restaurant tank can contribute to their stress. Goodness knows we don't want stressed-out lobsters!

PETA says that crawfish are much the same. They're sensitive and also get nervous and anxious... and just like us, secrete the hormone Serotonin to combat said stressors.

Apparently, PETA isn't alone in its stance regarding shellfish being sentient. According to Newsweek, the United Kingdom is the latest country to potentially adopt the new Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill as law. If this is passed through the House of Lords, people will be required to stun or chill crustaceans before boiling and it will no longer be legal to shrinkwrap live shellfish. Similar legislation has been enacted in countries like New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland.

Ummm... England is actually a country we kinda, sorta listen to... so what gives? There's already a movement here in the US to ban boiling live crustaceans. Do you think that would ever pass here? I asked and here were a few of the responses I received.

Renee Vidrine

Do they want a revolution? Cause this is how you get a revolution.

Tiffany Douglas

PETA needs to NOT start this war… not a good thing to piss off some crazy-ass Cajuns!! Travis Warner They gonna tell a Cajun not to boil crawfish. Haha Lea Ann Forrest Breen Oh hell no! Not happening. Kristina Aaron Morgan Like hell! Ridiculous! If I hadn't seen and heard all of the craziness going on in the world the last few years, I'd had thought this was funny. Plants probably don't want to be harvested and eaten either! Chris Ogden Drugs are illegal people still doing them daily... guess I’ll be hitting that crawfish pipe on the down-low if they make it a law!! lol Melanie Boudreaux Scruggs I claim I eat them for religious reasons Sharron Reeves Strawn Be a lot of lawbreakers in these parts.

It seems our Louisiana brethren have spoken. What do you think? We'd love to hear your thoughts!

