National Signing Day 2022 – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Football Signees

While a big portion of Louisiana's 2022 signing class inked their national letters of intent back in December during the early signing period, the Ragin' Cajuns plan to add more members to the squad today.

National signing day is underway.

As the commits become Cajuns, we will list the latest signees once their NLI is signed and delivered.

Here are the newest members of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football team. It will be updated as each signing becomes official.

Zylan Perry

Running Back

5'11/180lbs

Franklin HS/Franklin LA

Charles Robertson

***Wide Receiver

6'1/172 lbs

Zachary HS/Zachary LA

Kaden Moreau

Offensive Lineman

6'4/270 lbs

Pineville HS/Pineville LA

Trent Murphy

Offensive Lineman

6'4/270 lbs

Opelousas HS/Opelousas LA

25 of Brad Kemp's Favorite Ragin' Cajun Sports Photographs