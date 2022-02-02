National Signing Day 2022 – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Football Signees
While a big portion of Louisiana's 2022 signing class inked their national letters of intent back in December during the early signing period, the Ragin' Cajuns plan to add more members to the squad today.
National signing day is underway.
As the commits become Cajuns, we will list the latest signees once their NLI is signed and delivered.
Here are the newest members of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football team. It will be updated as each signing becomes official.
Zylan Perry
Running Back
5'11/180lbs
Franklin HS/Franklin LA
Charles Robertson
***Wide Receiver
6'1/172 lbs
Zachary HS/Zachary LA
Kaden Moreau
Offensive Lineman
6'4/270 lbs
Pineville HS/Pineville LA
Trent Murphy
Offensive Lineman
6'4/270 lbs
Opelousas HS/Opelousas LA
