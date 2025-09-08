South Louisiana Based Bar and Grill Opening Third Lafayette Location

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — A locally owned and operated bar and grill is expanding once again in Lafayette.

According to Adam Daigle of The Advocate, a building permit for what is expected to be a $2.6 million development, located just past the Acadiana Mall, was approved by Lafayette Consolidated Government.

The currently vacant lot at the corner of Johnston Street and Duhon Road will be a new Fat Pat's Bar and Grill, according to The Advocate.

Next door to what will be Lafayette's third Fat Pat's Bar and Grill, an adjoining space will be available for another business in the future.

Fat Pat's first opened in 2007 on Verot School, and now they are set to open what will be their seventh location in Louisiana, along with one in Broussard, Carencro, Breaux Bridge, and Lake Charles, not counting the two already existing Lafayette restaurants.

Despite its growth, the restaurant chain remains family-owned and operated.

While there are no further details regarding a construction timeline, there are several businesses under construction nearby.

While the mall itself has seen several major closures over the past year or so, the area surrounding it continues to develop. Many hope that the new business moving in will bring more foot traffic to the mall and surrounding shopping centers.

Dutch Bro's Coffee has started construction on its first Lafayette location next door to Barnes and Noble and Starbucks Coffee, while Twin Peaks is being transitioned into an entirely new restaurant focused on Cajun Cuisine.

