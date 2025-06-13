New Iberia, LA - A late-night robbery attempt at a New Iberia convenience store turned violent Thursday night when a store clerk shot a man accused of trying to rob the business with a weapon.

According to the New Iberia Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. at the Pop-N-Fuel store in the 200 block of Center Street. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was initially transported to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to Lafayette, where he remains in critical condition.

Armed with a Weapon, Suspect Confronts Clerk

Authorities say the suspect entered the store armed with a "cutting instrument" and walked behind the counter, allegedly threatening the store clerk in an attempt to rob the business. During the confrontation, a physical struggle broke out between the clerk and the would-be robber. During that struggle, the clerk reportedly fired a shot, striking the suspect.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved, but confirmed that detectives are actively investigating the incident.

Some Eyewitnesses Question the Scene

Shortly after the shooting, local resident Nick Callahan posted on Facebook that the area around Center Street and St. Peter was taped off, indicating police activity. In the comments, some community members expressed concern about how the situation unfolded.

The New Iberia Police Department is continuing its investigation and has not confirmed whether any charges will be filed at this time.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact NIPD.