NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - There is a show on the National Geographic Channel that features a show called, "To Catch a Smuggler". The show features U.S. Customs and Border Control as they check ports and airports for various forms of contraband that is not legal in the U.S.

The following information from the U.S. Attorney's Office is a scenario that is often seen happening on the show from time to time. Now it's impacted someone from New Iberia.

A man in New Iberia will be spending time behind bars now after officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office say he was convicted for attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said in a press release a Customs and Border Protection Officer found a suspicious package at United Parcel Service's World Port in Kentucky.

The Homeland Security Department took over the investigation, and what they found was several small packages in one large box. Several of the small boxes contained smaller packages that had things like baby supplies. Other packages contained toys.

There were also ten large Ziplock bags that contained about one pound each of meth.

U.S. District Judge David C. Joseph sentenced 30-year-old Jaron Mitchell of New Iberia to ten years and one month in prison. He will also probation for five years after his sentence is complete.

Officials with Homeland Security basically tracked the package from the World Port in Kentucky to a home in New Iberia where one of his associate's lives. They saw him track the package via his phone and the UPS app.

The packages were then put into Mitchell's car according to investigators. The U.S. Attorney's Office reported Mitchell pleaded guilty to the charges associated with the Ziploc bags and packages in December, 2022.

