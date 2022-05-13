Million Dollar Bond Set for Alleged Drug Dealing Suspect
A judge has set a $1.1 million dollar bond for a man who authorities arrested with a large package full of methamphetamine.
According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, their deputies along with Homeland Security and New Iberia Police intercepted a package before it went to a home located on Johnson Alley.
The package was found to have ten pounds of meth in it with a street value of $150,000. The package was then allowed to be delivered to the address.
A search warrant was provided for the search of a vehicle of interest surrounding this investigation and the package along with Jaron Mitchell was taken into custody.
Authorities arrested the 29-year-old man and he was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Meth)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Marijuana)
- Second or Subsequent Offense
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Monies Derived from Drug Sales
- Violation of a Drug-Free Zone
Officials say they made the arrest today. They also recovered an ounce of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $591.
Mitchell's bond was set at $1.1 million.