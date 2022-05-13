Million Dollar Bond Set for Alleged Drug Dealing Suspect

A judge has set a $1.1 million dollar bond for a man who authorities arrested with a large package full of methamphetamine.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, their deputies along with Homeland Security and New Iberia Police intercepted a package before it went to a home located on Johnson Alley.

Special Investigations Unit Photo courtesy of Iberia Sheriff's Office loading...

The package was found to have ten pounds of meth in it with a street value of $150,000. The package was then allowed to be delivered to the address.

A search warrant was provided for the search of a vehicle of interest surrounding this investigation and the package along with Jaron Mitchell was taken into custody.

Jaron MItchell Photo courtesy of Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Authorities arrested the 29-year-old man and he was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Meth)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Marijuana)

Second or Subsequent Offense

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Monies Derived from Drug Sales

Violation of a Drug-Free Zone

Officials say they made the arrest today. They also recovered an ounce of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $591.

Mitchell's bond was set at $1.1 million.

9 Things That Dad (Probably) Doesn't Want For Father's Day