New Jazz Fest Documentary Coming from Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures Classics is releasing a new documentary about the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and you can watch the trailer now!

2013 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Music Festival - Day 2 Getty Images loading...

Jazz Fest or Jazzfest

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, commonly known as Jazz Fest or Jazzfest, has been going on annually since 1970. The festival is held at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. It has featured the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Jimmy Buffett, Katy Perry, Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, Harry Connick, Jr., and many, MANY others.

Roughly 7,000 musicians on 14 stages over eight days. That's just the beginning of what you'll find at Jazz Fest. There's also the food, the culture, and everything great about New Orleans all in one place.

Massive Oil Slick Reaches Louisiana Gulf Coast Getty Images loading...

2020 was supposed to be the festivals 50th celebration, but we all know how that went. That only means that in 2022, with the festival being back April 29-May 8, that this year will be the celebration we all wanted, and certainly need right now.

Who is playing Jazz Fest this year?

This year at Jazz Fest you'll be able to see The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Erykah Badu, Luke Combs, Willie Nelson, Lauren Daigle, Ludacris and so many more!

Jazz Fest Documentary

As if you weren't ready for Jazz Fest already, there's more! Sony Pictures Classics will be releasing a documentary on the 50 year festival called Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story. Also, Jimmy Buffett snuck in an Executive Producer credit on this film.

Here's a little about what you'll see in the documentary via the YouTube synopsis:

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, aka “Jazz Fest,” is the signature annual music and cultural event of the city and has been called America’s greatest festival. Celebrating the music, food, and arts and crafts of all of Louisiana since 1970, Jazz Fest is an essential showcase of the rich heritage of the region, and hundreds of thousands attend the event each year. Local music heroes are joined on 14 stages by some of the most important figures in entertainment, highlighting the connections between Louisiana culture and the world. JAZZ FEST: A NEW ORLEANS STORY weaves together live performances and interviews from the 50th anniversary of the iconic festival, featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry, along with a wealth of archival documentary footage from the past half century. This film not only captures the Festival in all of its beauty and glory, but also delves deep into the rich culture of The Big Easy.

After watching the trailer, I really can't wait to see this documentary!

While the release date isn't set from Sony Pictures Classic website, IMDb has it slated for this month (March)! We'll be sure to update as soon as we get official notice as to when and where you can watch the documentary.