Red Dress Run The Latest Major Event to be Canceled Over COVID-19 Concerns

The annual Red Dress Run in New Orleans is the latest event to fall casualty to the most recent surge of COVID-19.

According to multiple reports, the call to cancel Red Dress Run came less than 24 hours after New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival organizers made the call to push until Spring of 2022.

According to a report from WAFB, Red Dress Run organizer Bill Healy says a committee of members voted this morning to cancel the event.

Healy told WAFB that the committee was not pressured by the City of New Orleans. Committee members allegedly "voted on their own" to make the call and cancel the major outdoor event.

The New Orleans Red Dress Run is an annual event typically held on the second Saturday in August. The event is hosted by the New Orleans Hash House Harriers with the purpose of raising money for local charity groups.

This is just the latest domino to fall as the tourism industry in New Orleans and throughout our region braces for a worst-case scenario this fall.