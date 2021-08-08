Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed Coming to Netflix

For millions of people around the world, what started out in a small room inside a house (made into a studio) in Muncie, Indiana, was better than an Ambien before falling asleep. And if you watched Bob Ross' "The Joy of Painting" during the day, it was 30 minutes of calm that had the same effect as an hour-long massage. Bob Ross was the master of making you feel like you could do anything, not just paint.

Bob Ross has fans all over the world, although he's been dead twenty-six years now. "The Joy of Painting" lasted eleven years (1983-1994) on PBS. He did 3 paintings for every episode. One for the opening of the show (and to use as a reference), the painting he produces for television and one for book illustrations. Today, all of those paintings are kept in a warehouse, mostly unprotected, and are not available for sale.

Bob Ross' classic sayings are now available on everything from t-shirts to coffee mugs. We don't make mistakes, only happy little accidents. -Bob Ross There's nothing wrong with having a tree as a friend. -Bob Ross Let's get crazy. -Bob Ross

Bob Ross retired from the military in 1981 as a United States Air Force Master Sergeant. He swore he'd never raise his voice again. And in sticking to his word, as he explains his painting techniques in his show "The Joy of Painting", Ross' voice can almost put a person in a trance.

"The Joy of Painting" fans will get a deep look inside the world of Bob Ross in a forthcoming documentary, "Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed". Some of the people in Bob Ross' world, turns out, weren't so nice.

FilmmakerJoshua Rofe ("Lost for Life") set out to explore the life and legacy of Ross, who served as the creator and soul-soothing host of "The Joy of Painting," which aried on PBS from 1983 to 1994. The late artist was as genuine as his magnificent landscape paintings. Those who tried to continue building on Ross' considerable empire after his passing were allegedly far less principled. -Metaflix

"Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed" will premiere on Netflix on August 25.

Ross passed away on July 4, 1995 at the age of 52 in Orlando, Florida due to complications associated with lymphoma. He didn't tell many people he has cancer until the very end of his life.

Ross loved animals (he had many on his show) and nature.

His son Steve Ross (who appeared in at least 13 episodes with his father) is back to hosting painting workshops after winning a legal battle that kept him from painting.

Fans can also visit the Bob Ross Experience at Minnetrista in Muncie. Fans will see the small room where Ross did the early shows, see his original essel that he used to paint on and beat his paint brushes and many other items that belonged to the beloved painter.

I can't write this story without sharing a moment with you. I am a huge Bob Ross fan. I traveled to the resting place of Ross, Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Gotha, Florida. It is a huge cemetery with thousands of graves. You drive through it using a map, it's that big. After doing some searching on the internet, I finally found Bob Ross' grave...right next to a tree.

Staff Photo

Finding Bob Ross' Gravesite