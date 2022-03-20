New Jimmie Davis Bridge for Shreveport Bossier on Fast Track

There is some good news for south Shreveport and Bossier City today. The plan to build a new Jimmie Davis Bridge is now full steam ahead.

Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson says DOTD is preparing to accept bids on the project. The price tag is $150 million dollars for the new four lane span.

This new bridge is fully funded from state dollars, federal cash and part of the DOTD trust fund.

In order to keep the costs down and speed up the construction of the bridge, Dr. Wilson tells KEEL News he is using the design-build method. This means much of the design work is being done as we move into the construction phase.

While this new four-lane bridge will be a a better option for resident of south Shreveport and Bossier, the old bridge could also be a project enjoyed by the public. He hopes it could be converted into a linear park linking existing bike and pedestrian trails on both sides of the Red River.

When Will the Work Start on a New Jimmie Davis Bridge?

Dr. Wilson says he hopes to select a contractor to handle this project sometime this summer. He says construction should begin early in 2023. Early indications are that it will take at least 2-3 years to build. The old bridge has been deteriorating for years and the original plan was to spend $25 million to refurbish the old bridge. But that plan got derailed when barn swallows were discovered under the bridge. They are a protected species.

