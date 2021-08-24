New Mom Sadie Robertson Responds to Body Shamers

The birth of a child is supposed to be the most wonderful time of your life, and most of the time it is. But it can be difficult to bounce back sometimes, as we all know. And it can be even more stressful when you are in the national spotlight.

We have seen Sadie Robertson grow from a teenager to a beautiful new mom right before our eyes. The West Monroe native became famous on the hit show "Duck Dynasty", and we have followed her journey from north Louisiana to her triumphant season on "Dancing With the Stars". And the 23-year-old, who is married to Chris Huff, gave birth to her daughter Honey on May 11, 2021. Sadie Robertson has always been generous with the public as far as sharing details of her life, and her family go, but that doesn't make her immune to haters on the internet.

Recently she posted a lovely picture of herself and her daughter on Instagram that showed her progress on returning to her pre-baby clothes. It was a small milestone she was excited to share. But after seeing some of the comments from the public on her post, especially those that accused her of "bragging and flaunting her body", she felt compelled to respond.

You can see the entire post below, but part of her response included some wise words to every woman who has ever given birth. "Ladies, I just want to challenge you to not be insecure bc of what someone else chooses to or not to post. Our confidence should not be found on the measure of how good or bad someone else is doing." Pretty wise words from someone who has just begun her adult journey in life. Thank you, Sadie Robertson, for reminding us what is really important.