New Orleans Built Rocket Will Carry First Woman and Person of Color to the Moon

NASA’s newest rocket has just been completed and all of the construction took place right here in Louisiana.

On Thursday night NASA’s newest rocket, Orion I, was fully assembled at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. This rocket is set to make several trips in the next few years. The most important mission this rocket is set to take will carry the first woman and person of color to the Moon.

Since this rocket is set to go to the Moon it had to be pretty powerful to accomplish the task and it is. This rocket is the most powerful rocket that has ever been built. It is projected to produce 8.8 million pounds of thrust during liftoff.

However, before this rocket can complete its mission it must undergo several test runs first so the launch date for the mission has not been set.

There are also several other core stages that are being built at the Michoud Facility in New Orleans East.

Here is a great video from NASA on what the mission will look like:

