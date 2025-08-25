The new school year in Louisiana is only just beginning, but already a troubling viral video has surfaced from a school bus in New Orleans. What started as a dispute over where a student could sit quickly escalated into a violent altercation involving not only the student, but also her mother.

According to WVUE FOX 8, bus monitor Tamika Jackson was hospitalized with multiple injuries, including bite marks, scratches, and a deep gash across her face after being attacked by the student and her mother.

How the Fight Began

Jackson’s husband, Johnny Jackson, said the incident started when his wife instructed the student not to sit in the back rows of the bus due to concerns about inappropriate behavior among students. The student allegedly called her mother, who then boarded the bus and, according to witnesses, struck Jackson in the face before the fight escalated.

The bus driver can be heard in the video saying, “I can’t touch her,” raising questions about the driver’s role during the incident. While some criticized him for not intervening, others noted that bus drivers risk legal and employment consequences if they physically get involved.

Community Reaction and Concerns

The attack has sparked outrage among parents and the local community, many questioning how a parent was able to board the bus in the first place.

“Where was the bus driver and who allowed the mother to get on the bus?” one commenter asked.

Another wrote bluntly: “That mother is feral.”

Others criticized the mother’s example, saying it showed why the student acted out.

The bigger issue, many argued, is what children are learning from such behavior. “If the parents and adults are brawling, how can we even begin to teach students correct behavior?” one community member said.

School and Police Response

InspireNOLA Charter Schools, which oversees McDonogh 35, said it is investigating the fight and emphasized that safety for students and staff remains a top priority.

The New Orleans Police Department issued Jackson a municipal summons for disturbing the peace but has not filed official reports while awaiting video review. Her family says they are frustrated with how the case is being handled, calling it unfair to treat an at-work employee as just another participant in a “routine fight.”

The video is raising more questions about safety protocols on buses that have already been widely criticized not to mention the role of parents in setting an example for their children.

So, who's in the wrong here? The monitor? The mother? The student? Or everyone involved? Sound off in the comments and let us know your thoughts.