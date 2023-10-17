NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - New Orleans has been drawing all the wrong sorts of headlines in recent years when it comes to crime, and the latest is as dangerous as it is bizarre.

Jason Williams, who serves as the District Attorney in New Orleans, was held at gunpoint on Monday night as carjackers took his vehicle. Williams was with his 78-year-old mom at the time.

"DA Williams and his mother were unharmed and both thank the NOPD for their hard work tonight and every night responding to crime victims," said Keith Lampkin, a spokesman for the DA's office, confirming that Williams and his mother were accosted as the DA attempted to help his mother into the car.

There is currently no information about a suspect (or suspects) in the case. When asked by reporters about the incident, Williams told them "It's been a long night. I'll get with you in the morning."

Crime in New Orleans

It's a city that ranks No. 9 in the country when it comes to homicides, according to a report from July. That report, from WalletHub, pointed out some of the most dangerous stats in New Orleans.

In Homicide Cases Per Capita, New Orleans ranked No. 4 in the country with 10.42 homicide cases per 100,000 people. According to WalletHub, that number has dropped by 3.39 cases per capita since the second quarter of 2022, which is the lowest among the 40 cities surveyed.

However, this year's number is up slightly, 0.26, since 2021, which is the seventh-highest increase on the list.

A report from NBC News labeled the city the "murder capital" of the nation.

But it isn't just homicides that are the problem in the city.

Carjackings, like what Williams experienced on Monday night, have been a big problem in the city.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has empaneled a task force to offer solutions to the city's crime problems, but the stats are brutal. Along with the homicides, NBC News cites 539 carjackings in 2023, which at the time was less than a month into the year - which is more than double the number from last year.

The number of carjackings, in which criminals take the car while the owner is inside, was 270 last year.