New Orleans Family Accusing Lafayette Hotel of Price Gouging

Lafayette hotels have been at full capacity since Hurricane Ida roared through Southeast Louisiana two weeks ago. One family traveling to Lafayette for the Cajuns game this Saturday is claiming a local hotel is taking advantage of it.

Sal Brocato tells KATC he allegedly booked a room at the Tru Hilton Hotel six months ago with plans of coming to Lafayette to watch his son play this Saturday at Cajun Field as UL takes on Nicholls State.

Brocato says when he called the hotel this past Wednesday to make sure everything was still good with his room, he was allegedly told his reservation had been canceled well over a week ago.

Brocato tells KATC -

I gave her my confirmation number. She could not explain why my reservation was canceled, but she did offer me a room. She wanted to charge me $199 base rate. With taxes and everything, it was going to be almost $250 for one night. So I was going from $190 to $500 for two nights.

He and his wife have been without electricity in Metairie since Hurricane Ida ripped through Southeast Louisiana. Brocato and his wife were looking forward to a weekend in Lafayette with electricity, but now will be forced to just drive back home after the game.

The man says he has contacted the Attorney General's office to report it and was told that this is indeed a case of price gouging.

Report Price Gouging In Louisiana

Attorney General Jeff Landry says "Louisiana law is clear; price gouging is illegal, and I will investigate and prosecute price gougers to the fullest extent of the law.”

If you suspect a business is price gouging, you are urged to report it to your local Sheriff's Department, your local or district attorney, and to report it to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Section at 800-351-4889.

