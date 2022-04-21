New Orleans Police Officer Arrested and Accused of Selling Crack

An officer with the New Orleans Police Dept. has been suspended following his arrest for allegedly selling crack.

New Orleans Police Officer Arrested For Selling Crack

Officers with the New Orleans Police Department's Public Integrity Bureau along with the FBI arrested Reginald Koeller III Wednesday, April 20, 2022, after a search of his home yielded "more than 100 guns and a stash of crack cocaine" according to USNEWS.com.

Koeller, 38, is a patrol officer with the New Orleans Police Dept. and has been with the force for 18 years.

According to ABCNews.com Koeller "faces charges of illegally carrying a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine."

Koeller has reportedly been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.

Angad Ghai, Koeller's attorney tells The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate his client strongly denies all allegations and looks forward to exonerating himself in court.

Bond has been set at $15,000.

