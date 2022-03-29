New Orleans Saints Sign Veteran Quarterback Andy Dalton

According to reports, the New Orleans Saints are signing former Chicago Bear, Dallas Cowboy, and Cincinnati Bengal quarterback Andy Dalton.

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals Michael Hickey loading...

See the report from @AdamSchefter on Twitter below.

Dalton made his mark during his tenure as the Bengals quarterback from 2011 to 2019. From there, he spent a year with the Cowboys and a year with the Bears.

Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears Quinn Harris loading...

Per Saints insider @nick_underhill on Twitter, Dalton has been at the Saints facility today.

There is some potential downside to the signing of Dalton as described by @nickkorte on Twitter below.

We will have to see if the Saints' compensatory pick is affected by the pick-up. Nevertheless, Dalton is a capable backup for Jameis Winston who also brings in over a decade of experience.