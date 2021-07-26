Report: New Orleans Saints Signing Veteran WR Chris Hogan

The Saints are getting a little bit of help at their troubled wide receiver position.

The New Orleans Saints already had a huge question mark next to their wide receiver room before the bombshell report that star wideout Michael Thomas would be benched for the first few weeks of the 2021 NFL regular season.

According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafalo, the New Orleans Saints will be signing veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan after they were "obviously impressed" with his workout earlier today.

NOLA.com's Amie Just echoed the report, updating a Saints' receiver room that already features "Michael Thomas, Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris, Marquez Callaway, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Jake Lampman, Jalen McCleskey, rookie draft-pick Kawaan Baker and undrafted rookie Easop Winston."

Juwan Johnson is also listed as a receiver but it is said that he will likely be making the move to tight end.

As far as Hogan goes, he's spent time with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, and most recently for the New York Jets. The 6'1, 210 lb receiver had a high ankle sprain that limited his play last season after four games but was healthy enough to spend the offseason playing in the Premier Lacrosse League.

In total, Hogan has played 100 NFL games and racked up 2,795 yards on 216 receptions. Check out a few highlights and welcome Chris Hogan to the New Orleans Saints.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.