New Orleans Saints to Sign Safety Tyrann Mathieu

It appears that New Orleans Saints fans' wish is coming true as reports are that the team will be signing free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu.

No word yet on the details of the deal, but it was reported that the team would be heavily pursuing the three-time All-Pro after this past weekend's draft.

Mathieu entered the league as a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2013. He played there until 2017 and then signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans in 2018.

After one season there he moved to the Kansas City Chiefs and played there from 2019 to 2021. He won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2020.

For his career, Mathieu has 610 total tackles, 10 sacks, 6 fumble recoveries and 26 interceptions. He's also scored three defensive touchdowns.

Mathieu has made the NFL All-Pro first team three times (2015, 2019, 2020) and also has three Pro Bowl appearances to his credit.

A native of New Orleans (St. Augustine High School), the former LSU Tiger is heading back home.

Mathieu will be 30 years old once the 2022 season begins in the fall.