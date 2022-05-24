Tyrann Mathieu’s Son Creating Highlight Reels Like His Dad Did at LSU [Video]

Chances are, you've probably heard the proverbial saying "the apple doesn't fall far from the tree" more than once in your life.

The phrase gets used when a child resembles the similarities of a parent or parents.

In the case of Tyrann Mathieu Jr., it's easy to see some similarities.

His father, New Orleans Saints safety and former LSU Heisman Trophy candidate Tyrann Mathieu Sr., has so many highlight reel plays from his illustrious career, it could have a running time longer than the last Avengers movie.

Here are a few short ones from his LSU days that were shared by the LSU social media team the day Mathieu signed with his hometown New Orleans Saints.

Mathieu and his wife Russell have two children. A son, Tyrann Mathieu Jr., and a daughter, Mila Jill Marie.

Tyrann Jr. was born in 2014, and judging from highlights his dad shared on social media, possesses some strong similarities on the football field.

He's got some wheels.

