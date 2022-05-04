Tyrann Mathieu’s First Press Conference as a New Orleans Saint Comes with an Important Message

Now that former LSU Tiger Tyrann Mathieu is officially a member of the New Orleans Saints, he has met with the local media for the first time. As Mathieu soon turns 30-years-old, he hopes that this homecoming ends up being his final stop during his NFL career.

Facebook via WDSU News Facebook via WDSU News loading...

The "Honey Badger" is now officially rocking the Black & Gold, as his three-year contract with the New Orleans Saints has been locked in. Tyrann Mathieu's eagerness to join the dominant Saints defense has shined through as he prepares for Saints mini-camp.

Football lovers around Louisiana are rejoicing as the LSU standout gets another chance to play in his home state. Certainly, Mathieu will make an immediate impact on the Saints team. But ultimately, the impact Mathieu wants to make is on the community of New Orleans and the entire state of Louisiana.

Allstate BCS National Championship Game - LSU v Alabama Chris Graythen loading...

I'm just grateful to be here, to have this opportunity, and to be able to get into the community to really inspire these kids to be better, to give them hope. I think that's what it is ultimately all about - Tyrann Mathieu

As a seasoned veteran, Mathieu has reached a point in his career where he has an understanding of what is most important to him. Clearly, he is an incredible football player - but the "Honey Badger" has a lot of other important missions on his mind as well.

"I'm just hoping that I can continue to give people hope and to inspire people... I'm hoping that I can come here and be all that I need to be", Mathieu said in the press conference. With so many family members and friends across the state, Mathieu will most definitely have a massive support system surrounding him throughout his time with the Saints.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) loading...

Tyrann Mathieu's First Press Conference with the New Orleans Saints

See the full press conference from WDSU on Facebook below.

Tyrann Mathieu now joins a significant list of Saints who have had memorable nicknames. Check out that list below.