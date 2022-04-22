There is a new restaurant coming to the Lafayette area.

Lucky’s Fire & Smoke will open up in the former Zuhause Bakery & Coffee location next month.

This new restaurant is based around Wagyu beef, an expensive cut of meat that is desired for its fat content and served aged and smoked. This restaurant will offer diners a fine dining experience along with a reserved table where a chef will prepare food in front of its customers.

“You can think of Social (Table), Bonefish (Grill) — the ambiance is similar to those places,” said Josh Richard with Burning Stick Creative, communications partner for the restaurant. “This concept is an elevated dining experience featuring aged and smoked noble cuts of wagyu beef. We’re sourcing as much local food as possible because we think the food you love should love you back.”

Lucky’s Fire & Smoke will be owned and operated by local restauranteur Eddie Khoury and is expected to open its doors in mid to late May.

Zuhause Bakery & Coffee closed in July despite owners announcing plans to expand two years after it opened.