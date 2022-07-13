New York Officials Recent Nuclear Preparedness PSA Has People on Edge [Video]

New York's emergency management department recently released a video titled "Nuclear Preparedness PSA" and...well, everyone is a little on edge as to why.

On Monday (07/11/22) the NYC Emergency Management Dept. seemingly quite randomly released a PSA about what to do in the event of a nuclear attack.

The PSA begins with the host quite calmly saying "So there's been a nuclear attack. Don't ask me how or why, just know that the big one has hit."

Ummm...wait do what?

Obviously, this quickly struck quite a nerve with New Yorkers, and now has most Americans a bit nervous wondering "What don't we know???"

The Nuclear Preparedness PSA then explains the three important steps to take in the event of a nuclear attack on New York City.

From NPR.org -

"The three big steps of action for what to do in the event of a nuclear attack include getting inside, staying inside, and then staying tuned to the media for more information and signing up for text alerts from the city. Residents are also urged to move to the interior of the buildings, away from windows and doors that they should close."

It's not all gloom and doom though, the PSA wraps up with the encouraging message of "You've got this."

OK, so why did the NYC Emergency Management Dept. drop this Nuclear Preparedness PSA?

According to the private intelligence organization the Defcon Warning System on Twitter, the PSA wasn't released as a response to any threats of a nuclear attack.

New York Mayor Eric Adams tells NPR.com that he approved the PSA and doesn't feel the suddenness of the message was alarmest.

Adams says that the Russian attacks on Ukraine are what inspired the PSA in a "better safe than sorry" approach.

Read more over at NPR.com.