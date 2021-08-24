New Zealand Covid Minister’s Oops: ‘Spread Your Legs, Not Covid’

Some days are just more humorous than others, and Lord, we've not seen much humor in our world lately. So anything that brings a smile to our faces is ok with me right now, even about a subject that's as serious as the coronavirus pandemic.

New Zealand’s Covid response minister, Chris Hipkins, has turned himself into an overnight sensation, and a meme, all with one phrase. During a televised update on the COVID situation in New Zealand earlier this week, Hipkins was trying to let the public know how important it still is to socially distance themselves during this surge of the Delta variant. According to the folks at HuffPost, he slipped up, and made himself famous...or infamous, by saying “It is a challenge in higher density areas for people to get outside and spread their legs when they’re surrounded by other people."