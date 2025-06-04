BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) – Louisiana travelers planning trips to Mexico this summer are being urged to use extreme caution when using dating apps abroad. A new U.S. security alert warns of kidnappings and extortion schemes targeting Americans through app-based meetups—especially in tourist destinations like Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit.

According to a May 2025 alert issued by the U.S. Consulate General in Guadalajara:

“The U.S. government is aware of multiple instances where U.S. citizens were lured through dating apps and subsequently kidnapped and extorted.”

— U.S. Consulate in Guadalajara, Security Alert (May 2025)

Apps Lead to Abductions and Ransom Demands

Victims reportedly arranged to meet individuals through dating platforms and were invited to private locations. Upon arrival, they were kidnapped. In many cases, ransom payments were demanded from families in the U.S.

“These crimes have occurred in areas frequented by tourists.”

— U.S. Consulate in Guadalajara

The consulate specifically mentioned Puerto Vallarta, a popular vacation spot for many Louisiana travelers due to its beaches, affordability, and direct access from major airports like New Orleans and Houston.

Travel Advisory Levels for Affected Areas

Jalisco (includes Puerto Vallarta): Level 3 – Reconsider Travel due to crime and kidnapping

– Reconsider Travel due to crime and kidnapping Nayarit (includes Nuevo Nayarit): Level 2 – Exercise Increased Caution due to crime

– Exercise Increased Caution due to crime Travelers are encouraged to check the U.S. State Department travel advisory website for the latest safety information.

Tips for Louisiana Travelers Using Apps Abroad

If you’re visiting Mexico from Louisiana, especially during summer break or holiday weekends, U.S. officials recommend:

Meet only in public places like restaurants or hotel lobbies.

like restaurants or hotel lobbies. Avoid isolated or private locations , especially for first meetings.

, especially for first meetings. Share your plans with friends or family in Louisiana.

in Louisiana. Remain vigilant about red flags such as unusual behavior, pressure to meet quickly, or refusal to provide verifiable information.

such as unusual behavior, pressure to meet quickly, or refusal to provide verifiable information. Use hotel security or concierge staff to help screen unfamiliar contacts.

Real Risk, Real Impact

Although no victims in the current investigation are confirmed to be from Louisiana, the State Department has emphasized that these incidents are ongoing and could impact any American traveler, regardless of destination.

“We urge U.S. citizens to exercise increased caution when using dating apps in Mexico.”

— U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs

Reporting Suspicious Activity

If you suspect you or someone you know has been targeted while in Mexico:

Report it to the U.S. Embassy or Consulate

Contact the Louisiana State Police Fusion Center for assistance upon return

Visit www.travel.state.gov for official guidance

Before You Go

Mexico remains a top destination for Louisiana tourists, but these new warnings highlight the importance of being alert—not just to pickpockets or scams, but to digital dangers as well. Whether you're from Lafayette, Baton Rouge, or Lake Charles, being smart with dating apps abroad can help you stay safe and enjoy your trip without incident.