NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana State Police found 5-month-old Braylon Parker safe early Thursday morning, hours after his non-custodial father took him from a New Orleans home. The suspect is still at large.

According to Louisiana State Police, officers located Braylon Parker around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Officials canceled the statewide AMBER Alert issued about an hour after the abduction.

What New Orleans Families Need to Know

Braydon Nix, the child’s non-custodial father, walked into a home in the 3700 block of Washington Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, assaulted the baby’s mother, and took 5-month-old Braylon Parker. Witnesses saw him walking west on South Rocheblave Street.

Credit: Louisiana State Police

Police issued a warrant for Nix on one count of simple kidnapping. He’s also wanted on one count of simple robbery and one count of domestic abuse battery of a pregnant person in a separate case.

A protective order banned Nix from contacting the child or the baby’s mother.

Suspect Description and Active Investigation

Nix is about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, dark green long pants, white shoes, and a black skull cap. Police believe he was on foot.

Anyone with information about Braydon Nix’s whereabouts should call the New Orleans Police Department at 504-821-2222 or dial 911.

