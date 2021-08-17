No Refunds For New Orleans Saints Season Ticket Holders If Unvaccinated Or Refuse To Provide Negative Test

According to reports, New Orleans Saints season ticket holders will not be refunded if they refuse to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test when entering the Superdome.

Last season, Saints fans were given some options for how they were going to handle their season tickets. Options have changed this season, leaving it up to fans to bring proof of a COVID vaccination or a negative PCR test to enjoy a game in the Superdome.

According to the report, Saints' Senior Vice President of Communications Greg Bensel said in a statement, "We've received all necessary local and state approvals to host a full stadium of fans and with that in mind, we are not offering a refund or opt out option this season".

What does this mean for Saints season ticket holders?

They will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in order to get into the game. If a ticket holder is not able to provide one of those two options, they will not be refunded for the tickets.

Last year, Saints season ticket holders were sent a 'Season Ticket Opt Out Form'. This form gave season ticket holders the option for a refund or to roll over payments made to 2021 season tickets.

That option does not exist for this season, leaving Saints fans to choose between using proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test from the previous 72-hours to get into the game. Of course, fans are expected to wear masks inside of the Superdome under the current mandates in the City of New Orleans.

The New Orleans Saints will play in the Caesars Superdome Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers in on September 12, 2021 to begin the season.