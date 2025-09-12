The New Orleans Fire Department says it is reviewing an employee after an “insensitive” social media comment circulated widely in the hours after conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot and killed.

FOX 8 reports the department called the conduct “unacceptable” and said it does not reflect the agency’s values. The outlet noted it could not independently verify the original post but confirmed the internal review is underway.

NOFD leadership response

In a statement, Fire Superintendent Roman J. Nelson emphasized that firefighters are entrusted to serve all residents with professionalism, integrity and respect.

He said any words or actions that undermine that trust are taken very seriously and confirmed an administrative review under established policies and procedures.

Attorney General weighs in

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill issued a public statement calling the comment “unacceptable and disturbing,” adding that she expects consequences if the allegations are substantiated.

FOX 8’s state coverage included her full remarks as the post drew backlash online.

What readers are saying about free speech and Kirk’s legacy

In hundreds of comments under FOX 8’s post, a strong thread argues that punishing or banning speech in response to reactions about Charlie Kirk’s death cuts against what many say he championed most: free expression.

Readers framed permanent social media bans and workplace punishment as the exact opposite of Kirk’s own position on speech.

“Kirk was a resounding supporter for freedom of speech. It would dishonor his memory to persecute anyone for practicing their freedom of speech.” — Sylvana Marcello

“So what happened to freedom of speech?” — Fabricio Lagos

“Didn’t Charlie speak out about freedom of speech???” — Yolan Walker Bender

“Wasn’t he about free speech? She’s being ‘investigated’ for being insensitive? I thought this was America.” — Steven A. Linderman

“So freedom of speech only applies to some?” — Kake Williams

“Charlie Kirk had freedom of speech, why can’t others?” — Kiri Harvey

“We love Charlie. I thought we lived in a country that protected free speech. We might not like all speech, but it should be protected.” — Renee Reynolds Duplantis

“Just like Charlie Kirk said whatever he wanted to say, this firefighter has the right to say whatever he feels. Freedom of speech.” — Paula Fll

“They’re not defending the Constitution, they’re just defending their own power. Freedom of speech is just as important as the 2nd amendment.” — Ray Chel Taber

Several commenters added that proposals to permanently ban users who speak negatively about Kirk, much like the one floated by Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins, are fundamentally at odds with the free speech stance they associate with him.

What happens next

The department says it will handle the review through city and departmental policy. Outcomes in past cases of employee social media violations have ranged from counseling to termination, depending on findings and policy.

NOFD reiterated its commitment to accountability and serving every individual in New Orleans with dignity and respect.