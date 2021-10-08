NOLA Named One of the ‘Best Big Cities’ in USA

Fall is here, and that means a lot of people are making plans for the holidays, or are even out and about more because of the cooler temperatures. Louisiana has always been a huge tourist destination at this time of year, and we are happy that some autumn events are coming back after the worst days of the pandemic. Our food, festivals, unique culture, and especially our people make us a place that folks really want to experience first hand. And if we're being honest, it's fun to be a tourist in our own state sometimes.

One of the most respected travel magazines in the world has just given a big honor to a Louisiana city, and we couldn't be happier. The economic impact of tourism cannot be understated in the Bayou State, so this is really good news.

mary hammel via unsplash

Condé Nast Traveler magazine has released their 34th annual Reader's Choice Awards list, and our friends down I-10 in New Orleans have made a pretty big impact this year. The Big Easy comes in at #3 in 2021, only behind Chicago and New York City. Over 800,000 people participated in this year's poll and New Orleans is the only Louisiana city that made the cut.



The publication said, via nolaweekend.com “there’s so much more to this soulful city. Its Creole, Cajun, and French roots inform everything from the music on Frenchman Street to the food and cocktails in in the French Quarter over to the Bywater.”

The top ten big cities are listed below, but there is also a list of the best small cities in the USA, with Aspen, Colorado at the top spot.

Chicago, Illinois New York City, New York New Orleans, Louisiana Boston, Massachusetts San Fransisco, California Washington, D.C. San Diego, California Portland, Oregon Honolulu, Hawaii Nashville, Tennessee