NOLA’s Fried Chicken Festival is Now a Week Long Event

Who would have thought that 18 months later we would still be canceling or re-imagining our beloved annual events in America? And in Louisiana that means festivals. Lots of festivals. In a state that is known for celebrations of just about anything, it really stings when another event that we look forward to all year is cancelled. But us Louisiana folks have gotten really creative as the pandemic continues to roll on in 2021.

With over 400 festivals to celebrate each year in the Bayou State, we have a lot to choose from during the fall months. Temperatures are usually a bit cooler, and we love to be outdoors with friends, food and drinks. And even though some of our favorite happenings have been cancelled once again, we still have some fun things to look forward to.

If you're a fan of fried chicken, and you're up for a jaunt down I-10 to the Big Easy, then you'll be happy to know that organizers of the National Fried Chicken Festival have found a way to celebrate their tasty event this year. Despite the cancellation of the original festival, the popular food fest will go on next week in New Orleans.

According to their website the "Fried Chicken Festival is a free outdoor festival that brings food, music, family and festivities together in celebration of a classic Southern dish." It stated out as a one day event, then expanded to a weekend, and now we get to celebrate for an entire week. That's a lot of yardbird to taste, sha!

Annie Spratt on Unsplash

The festival will be held this year on October 18-24, and will showcase some of the restaurants and other vendors who were scheduled to display their amazing skills with the classic southern dish at Woldenberg Park in the French Quarter. Off menu specials will be available, and a list of participating restaurants is listed in NolaWeekend.com. and Friedchickenfestival.com. Until we can get back to a normal festival season, this looks like a great way to celebrate local and regional restaurants who were already hurting from the pandemic. Have fun, y'all.