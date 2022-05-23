Lafayette’s Four Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants According to Restaurant Review

We've got some delicious fried chicken restaurants in Lafayette and Acadiana, but according to Yelp reviews gathered by Restaurant Review, these four are the most popular.

fried chicken (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) loading...

The folks over at Restaurant Review dug through hundreds of Yelp reviews to eventually come up with the four fried chicken restaurants in Lafayette that customers can't get enough of.

Sure, we've got the national places like Popeyes, KFC, Church's, Raising Cane's, and Chick-fil-A.

But the local fried chicken game is strong. Real strong.

According to Yelp and Restaurant Review, the four most popular local fried chicken restaurants are...

4) KOK Wings & Things - 405 E University Ave, Lafayette, LA

3) Social Southern Table & Bar - 3901 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA

2) Fat Albert's Fried Chicken - 1322 Moss St, Lafayette, LA

1) Laura's Two - 1904 W University Ave, Lafayette, LA

What say you? Did your favorite make the list? If not, let us know what your favorite is.