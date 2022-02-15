These Acadiana Gas Stations Have the Best Chicken Tenders

In Louisiana, we have better food at gas stations than some fine restaurants up north. And usually, the farther out into the country you get, the better the gas station food. From biscuits to burritos, taters to tenders, south Louisiana gas stations have some tasty food. It may not be the most healthy, but your taste buds won't care about that at all.

In this survey, we set out to find, specifically, the best-fried chicken tenders in all of Acadiana, not just Lafayette. Ironically, almost all of the Top 5 is not located in Lafayette. As we watched the responses on social media, we noticed people being very passionate about their choice of gas station chicken tenders.

The most unusual comment of all respondents was from an individual in New Iberia who claims she's never eaten gas station food...ever. Now, keep in mind she is supposedly originally from Iberia Parish.

This was a fun survey with excellent results. We thank you for helping us find the best gas station fried chicken tenders in all of Acadiana.

(Honorable Mention) Nick's Food Mart & Pizza

Nick's Food Mart & Pizza is located at 1301 W Veterans Memorial Drive, Kaplan, LA 70548.

"Nicks in Kaplan" has the best gas station fried chicken tenders in all of Acadiana, said Facebook user Mary Broussard. 100% worth the drive if you're in the mood for chicken. Folks in Kaplan want everybody to experience Nick's!

(#4 Tie) Mouton's

Family atmosphere, good food. Downhome people that work there. -Troy Acosta

Mouton's Food Mart is located at 704 LA - 1252, Carencro, LA 70520. Most of the participants in our survey complimented how friendly the staff is at Mouton's. Helena Domingue says, "...and the staff are the most friendly people I have met." And boy, do they know how to cook!

(#4 Tie) Hot Food Corner

Good food. You wouldn't expect to find good food like that at a gas station. -Kayli D.

Hot Food Corner is located at 814 W Highway 14, Delcambre, LA 70528. For hamburgers, po-boys, plate lunches, fried foods (especially chicken tenders) and more, when you're in Delcambre stop into Hot Food Corner.

(3) Ossun Market Villa

On weekends, excellent smoked meats and barbecue plates, during the week they have wonderful fried chicken, fried pork chops and excellent kababs...excellent little mart with an excellent deli. -Jimmy Fruge

Ossun Market Villa is located at 2627 Mills Street, Lafayette, LA 70507. The owner of Ossun Market Villa says, "Come by and get the best chicken tenders in town. We'll have it all for y'all...boudin balls, fried chicken, fried catfish, you name it."

(#2) Ray's Quick Stop

I'm a vendor and I go there once a week to deliver and the store is always clean, food is always fresh and hot and the staff is very helpful and you don't have to wait long for food. -Paul Cross

Ray's Quick Stop is located at 8500 Maurice Ave, Maurice, LA 70555. Damon LaCombe recommends everyone try the chicken at Ray's Quick Stop, "The whole fried chicken is seasoned and fried to perfection. There is a lot of batter which is awesome."

(#1) Eddie's One Stop

Great place, friendly staff. My favorite thing is the fast-cooked food. -Frank Turley

Congratulations to Eddie's One Stop, the #1 choice for fried chicken tenders in all of Acadiana. Eddie's One Stop is located at 100 W Veterans Memorial Drive, Erath, LA 70533. Food, coffee, lottery tickets, fuel, drinks, fishing and even hunting licenses...Eddie's is truly your "one-stop".