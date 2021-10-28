Nominations Sought for 2022 Teacher Awards in Lafayette

United Way of Acadiana has announced that nominations are open for the 2022 Teacher Awards, presented by Love Our Schools.

Nominations opened on October 27 and run through November 21 at midnight and are open for all pre-K4 through 12th-grade educators.

Nominees must be active, full-time educators in a Lafayette Parish public, charter, private, or parochial school system.

To nominate an outstanding educator, visit www.UnitedWayofAcadiana.org/TeacherAwards.

The 2022 Teacher Awards seek to recognize educators who are academically inspiring, dedicated to all students' growth and achievement, and who are resilient and creative in their chosen profession.

Selections for the 2022 Honorees will come in two parts. First, all nominated educators will be recognized and "pinned" in early December. Then, to be considered for selection as a finalist nominated teachers will be asked to complete a post-nomination form. This provides the selections committee with additional insight into their educational achievements.

All nominated teachers and finalists will be celebrated with an in-person ceremony on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Heymann Performing Arts Center in Lafayette.

The Teacher Awards were produced by Lafayette Education Foundation for 22 years. United Way of Acadiana has the honor to host the Teacher Awards for their second consecutive year. This will be United Way of Acadiana's first year to host the event in person though as last year's event was held virtually.