Notice the Same Numbers Over and Over? Here’s What it Means

At first, it might seem like the kind of coincidence that only makes you crack a small grin and move on. The more and more it happens the more and more you start to wonder if there isn't some deeper meaning. The coincidence that I am speaking of involves a number. A specific number that keeps popping up in your life a various times and in various places. Some would say it's truly a coincidence. While others would say you are being contacted from beyond.

If you're still not with me here's the point I am trying to make. Say you take a peek at your phone to see what time it is and the dial read 3:44. Later that day you stop in at a convenience store to purchase a drink and a snack and your total is $3.44. You walk up to a gas pump and notice the last amount pumped was 3.44 gallons.

There are those among us who believe those numbers that show up in our lives or sequence of numbers that show up in our lives on a repeating basis are not just the luck of the draw. Many people believe this is a sign from a higher power. They are often called Angel Numbers.

According to those who believe, Angel Numbers are "little pokes and prods" from our spiritual guides. The purpose of the numbers is to help direct you and guide you on your journey through life. Even if you don't ascribe to being too particularly spiritual these numbers or the appearance of these numbers could have an impact on your life today and your future tomorrow.

Here are some things that you can look for and what Mystic Michaela, the author of the book The Angel Numbers Book: How to Understand the Messages Your Spirit Guides are Sending You.

Personalized Number Sequences Have a Deeper Meaning for You.

A personalized number sequence is a number like your birthday or your street address or maybe your favorite number or a number on a sports jersey you like. When you see these numbers think of it as an affirmation from "the spiritual world" that you are doing fine and are being supported.

Ascending Numbers in a Sequence are Usually a Good Thing.

If you happen to notice numbers in an ascending sequence say a 345 or 678 that is usually a good sign for you. These stepping stone numbers suggest that you are on the right path and taking the right steps. So if you notice ascending numbers while thinking about work or contemplating a new relationship, just know the steps you take are being "blessed" with heavenly approval.

Descending Numbers in a Sequence Are an Early Warning Sign.

Much like the launch of a rocketship descending numbers are usually a countdown to a large explosion or implosion depending on what the case may be. Mystic Michaela noted that numbers that are descending in a sequence mean you should start setting boundaries.

Repetitive Numbers are Giant Hints from Above so Pay Attention.

Usually, when we see three of the same numbers in a row it sticks in our memory. That's why so many law firms like to use a phone number that is the same number repeated seven times. And depending on what the number is that has significant meaning too.

For example, "000" means new opportunities on the horizon for you. While "111" is a sign for you to remember what's going on in your mind right at that moment. Mystic Michaela calls it the "screenshot" number.

Each of the other numbers and sequence of those numbers has its own unique meaning. But of course, that meaning only will manifest if you open your mind to the information that has been presented. The experts say once you've identified your Angel Number you should use it often. They say the more you do, the closer you connect with those who are watching out for you.

